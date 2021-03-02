Utah releases 2021 football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah released its 2021 football schedule Tuesday in which the Utes will kick things off with a Thursday night opener.

Utah will face Weber State at Rice-Eccles stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open the season at home for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.

One week later, "The Holy War" rivalry will resume with Utah looking to win their 10th straight against BYU.

Utah opens Pac-12 Conference play at home on Sept. 25 against Washington State.

Here's the full 2021 Utah football schedule :

Thursday, Sept. 2 - Weber State

Saturday, Sept. 11 - at BYU

Saturday, Sept. 18 - at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 25 - Washington State

Saturday, Oct. 9 - at USC

Saturday, Oct 16 - Arizona State

Saturday, Oct. 23 - at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 30 - UCLA

Friday, Nov. 5 - at Stanford

Saturday, Nov. 13 - at Arizona

Saturday, Nov. 20 - Oregon

Friday, Nov. 26 - Colorado