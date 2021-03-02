Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Utah releases 2021 football schedule

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah players celebrate their fumble recovery against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Washington St Utah Football
Posted at 10:54 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:54:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah released its 2021 football schedule Tuesday in which the Utes will kick things off with a Thursday night opener.

Utah will face Weber State at Rice-Eccles stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open the season at home for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.

One week later, "The Holy War" rivalry will resume with Utah looking to win their 10th straight against BYU.

Utah opens Pac-12 Conference play at home on Sept. 25 against Washington State.

Here's the full 2021 Utah football schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 2 - Weber State
Saturday, Sept. 11 - at BYU
Saturday, Sept. 18 - at San Diego State
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Washington State
Saturday, Oct. 9 - at USC
Saturday, Oct 16 - Arizona State
Saturday, Oct. 23 - at Oregon State
Saturday, Oct. 30 - UCLA
Friday, Nov. 5 - at Stanford
Saturday, Nov. 13 - at Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Oregon
Friday, Nov. 26 - Colorado

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere