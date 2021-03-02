Utah releases 2021 football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah released its 2021 football schedule Tuesday in which the Utes will kick things off with a Thursday night opener.
Utah will face Weber State at Rice-Eccles stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open the season at home for the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.
One week later, "The Holy War" rivalry will resume with Utah looking to win their 10th straight against BYU.
Utah opens Pac-12 Conference play at home on Sept. 25 against Washington State.
Here's the full 2021 Utah football schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 2 - Weber State
Saturday, Sept. 11 - at BYU
Saturday, Sept. 18 - at San Diego State
Saturday, Sept. 25 - Washington State
Saturday, Oct. 9 - at USC
Saturday, Oct 16 - Arizona State
Saturday, Oct. 23 - at Oregon State
Saturday, Oct. 30 - UCLA
Friday, Nov. 5 - at Stanford
Saturday, Nov. 13 - at Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 20 - Oregon
Friday, Nov. 26 - Colorado