Utah rematch vs. Gators could move to Thursday night, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's shot at gridiron revenge against the Florida Gators may reportedly happen sooner than originally planned.

While the rematch at Rice-Eccles Stadium is currently scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, the 2023 season opener for both teams may be moved two days earlier for a Thursday night kickoff, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Both the Thursday and Saturday dates are now listed on the official University of Florida schedule.

The report cites travel to Salt Lake City as one of the reasons to make the switch, allowing the Gators to spend the night in Utah before heading back to Gainesville. Following last season's loss to Florida, airplane mechanical issues delayed Utah's return home by several hours.