Utah State athletics director John Hartwell resigns, report says

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State athletics director John Hartwell has reportedly resigned after seven seasons at the school.

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel tweeted out the move Tuesday morning. According to the report, Hartwell said he is leaving Utah State "to move his family back to the South."

“We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell told Thamel. “It’s time to make sure my family comes first.”

Hartwell arrived in Logan in June 2015 after spending three years as the athletic director at Troy University.

During Hartwell's time in Logan, Utah State has won seven Mountain West regular season championships in various sports, along with four postseason titles. He also oversaw the $36 million expansion of Maverik Stadium.

According to the school, Utah State student-athletes had a 93 percent graduation success rate during Hartwell's tenure.

Hartwell grew up in Mobile, Alabama and played basketball collegiately at The Citadel in South Carolina.