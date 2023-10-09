Watch Now
Utah State rallies over final three quarters to beat Colorado State 44-24

Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 08, 2023
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Cooper Legas threw four touchdowns as Utah State pulled away from Colorado State in the second half for a 44-24 win on Saturday.

Colorado State built a 17-0 lead before the Aggies rallied to tie it at halftime.

Early in the third, the Aggies (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) scored two touchdowns in just under two minutes to seal it.

Legas threw a 76-yard scoring pass to Terrell Vaughn on the drive's third play following the second-half kickoff for a one-touchdown lead. On Colorado State's ensuing drive, the Aggies forced the Rams to go three-and-out and allowed minus-4 yards to force a punt. Legas — again on the drive's third play — completed a 51-yard scoring pass to Jalen Royals.

Legas finished 19 for 29 for 387 yards overcoming a pair of interceptions. Davon Booth ran for 141 yards on 14 carries and scored twice.

The Rams acquired a 17-0 lead within the first six minutes when after a field goal, Tory Horton returned a punt 79 yards for a 10-0 advantage. The Rams intercepted Utah State on the Aggies' ensuing drive and that led to Vann Schield's 22-yard scoring run with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi finished 26-of-57 (45.6%) passing for 225 yards with three interceptions.

