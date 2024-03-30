Watch Now
Utah State set to hire Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun, report says

Paul Sancya/AP
Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun gives directions against the Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Mar 29, 2024
LOGAN, Utah — Days after losing men's head basketball coach Danny Sprinkle to Washington, Utah State is reportedly close to hiring his replacement.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Aggies are finalizing a deal to hire Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

In seven seasons with the Penguins basketball program, Calhoun has led Youngstown State to a 118-106 record and most recently, back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Calhoun's winning percentage at 52.7 percent is an all-time school record.

For the second straight off-season, the Aggies have been forced to search for a new head coach. Sprinkle left Logan for his home state of Washington after leading Utah State to a Mountain West Conference regular season title in his lone season with the Aggies.

