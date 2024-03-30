Utah State set to hire Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun, report says

LOGAN, Utah — Days after losing men's head basketball coach Danny Sprinkle to Washington, Utah State is reportedly close to hiring his replacement.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Aggies are finalizing a deal to hire Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

In seven seasons with the Penguins basketball program, Calhoun has led Youngstown State to a 118-106 record and most recently, back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Calhoun's winning percentage at 52.7 percent is an all-time school record.

For the second straight off-season, the Aggies have been forced to search for a new head coach. Sprinkle left Logan for his home state of Washington after leading Utah State to a Mountain West Conference regular season title in his lone season with the Aggies.