Utah State set to play Mizzou as underdogs in NCAA Tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Utah State men's basketball team has made it into the annual NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies were selected Sunday as the 10th seed in the "South" region — one of four different regions that will compete in "March Madness" starting this week.

USU's first game will be against the University of Missouri Tigers (aka "Mizzou"), who are the 7th seed in the region. They face off Thursday in Sacramento.

The Aggies are the only men's college team from Utah to make this year's "Big Dance."

Southern Utah University fell short in the Western Athletic Conference championship game Saturday. USU also lost its conference final, but they had a successful enough season to still be picked.

The brackets, seeding and matchup for the women's NCAA Tournament will be announced later Sunday evening, with SUU and the University of Utah both expected to qualify.