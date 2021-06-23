Utah State star Queta goes to NBA Draft Combine as tallest participant, longest reach

CHICAGO — Utah State's award-winning and record-setting center topped the measurement charts Tuesday at the NBA Draft Combine.

Neemias Queta is the only player from a Utah school participating in the combine. He was among 68 other prospects invited for a chance to demonstrate their value ahead of the draft, which takes place July 31.

According to Chad Ford with ESPN, Queta was the tallest participant (6' 11.24" without shoes), had the longest wingspan (7' 4"), and the tallest standing reach (9' 4.5").

Queta declared for the 2019 draft after his freshman year at USU, but he withdrew before the deadline. He returned for two more seasons with the Aggies.