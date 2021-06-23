Watch
Utah State star Queta goes to NBA Draft Combine as tallest participant, longest reach

Isaac Brekken/AP
UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:48:12-04

CHICAGO — Utah State's award-winning and record-setting center topped the measurement charts Tuesday at the NBA Draft Combine.

Neemias Queta is the only player from a Utah school participating in the combine. He was among 68 other prospects invited for a chance to demonstrate their value ahead of the draft, which takes place July 31.

According to Chad Ford with ESPN, Queta was the tallest participant (6' 11.24" without shoes), had the longest wingspan (7' 4"), and the tallest standing reach (9' 4.5").

Queta declared for the 2019 draft after his freshman year at USU, but he withdrew before the deadline. He returned for two more seasons with the Aggies.

