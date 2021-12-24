Utah State's Blake Anderson agrees to contract extension

LOGAN, Utah — Santa Claus is leaving Utah State head coach Blake Anderson a wonderful gift under his tree.

READ: Blake Anderson apologizes for sexual assault comments

After leading the Aggies to a surprise Mountain West Conference title, Anderson was rewarded with a two-year contract extension Friday.

The extension will keep Anderson in Logan through the 2027 season.

Following a 2020 season in which the Aggies won just a single game, Anderson led Utah State to an 11-3 record in his first season. The Aggies became the first FBS team to go from zero or one win the previous season to 11 or more wins, a conference championship and a bowl win the following season.

READ: The new Anderson is the right Anderson for Aggies

The Aggies capped the season with a 24-13 win over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

"Blake's character, integrity and passion for the academic, personal, and athletic growth of our student-athletes have fueled the success of this team," said Utah State athletic director John Hartwell. "Under coach Anderson's leadership, the future of Aggie football is very bright."