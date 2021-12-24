Watch
Utah State's Blake Anderson agrees to contract extension

Young Kwak/AP
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson speaks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 16:00:10-05

LOGAN, Utah — Santa Claus is leaving Utah State head coach Blake Anderson a wonderful gift under his tree.

After leading the Aggies to a surprise Mountain West Conference title, Anderson was rewarded with a two-year contract extension Friday.

The extension will keep Anderson in Logan through the 2027 season.

Following a 2020 season in which the Aggies won just a single game, Anderson led Utah State to an 11-3 record in his first season. The Aggies became the first FBS team to go from zero or one win the previous season to 11 or more wins, a conference championship and a bowl win the following season.

The Aggies capped the season with a 24-13 win over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

"Blake's character, integrity and passion for the academic, personal, and athletic growth of our student-athletes have fueled the success of this team," said Utah State athletic director John Hartwell. "Under coach Anderson's leadership, the future of Aggie football is very bright."

