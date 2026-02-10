Avery Neff leaping into impressive sophomore season

SALT LAKE CITY — Sophomore standout gymnast Avery Neff won the all-around in the University of Utah Red Rocks' meet against Arizona State on Jan. 30, which led to her second Big 12 gymnast of the week in 2026. In the Sprouts Farmers Market Quad Meet on Jan. 10, she took home the team's first perfect 10 of the season.

Her second year with the Red Rocks is off to a solid start, which can be attributed to her work ethic and competitive edge.

"It was really the first time she put the whole meet together, and she’s been working so hard," Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said. "I think the biggest thing was just seeing her enjoyment out there. She was finally having fun again, and that really is important for her to be at her best."

It’s a testament to the effort poured into her daily training.

"I’m one of the most competitive people, but I’m also very, very competitive against myself, so I’m going to try and beat myself every day, in the gym," Neff explained. "You kind of have to come in with the mindset of like, ‘I’m just going to continue to push myself every day.’ And that hunger that you feel every single day is what drives you to be better every single day."

Pushing herself hasn’t come without sacrifice, something she believes is integral to success.

"I definitely think that sacrifice brings forth blessings, and if you’re not willing to sacrifice anything, you’re not going to get the result that you want," she said. "It’s not this huge change over night, it’s the little ones that matter that add up to the big ones."

And her team has taken notice. Although only a sophomore, she’s become a leader for the squad through the example and standard she sets.

"She trains every day, giving one hundred percent, and she leads by example with her work ethic," Dockendorf explained how the team is able to follow Neff. "She’s very vocal in our team meetings and has a lot to offer. The team really respects her."

As her sophomore season continues, she’s proud to carry on the rich legacy of the program she wants to continue to add to.

"I love winning," Neff said with a smile. "I’m very competitive...I don’t shy away from all the accomplishments that people have made before me. I try to own up to it, and try and get one better every time, and so there’s only four banners of whatever, I’m going to try and make that a fifth one, and I want to be apart of that fifth one."