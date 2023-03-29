Utah Valley's Mark Madsen named Cal head coach

BERKELEY, Calif. — Fresh off taking Utah Valley University to the NIT semifinals, Mark Madsen has been named the head coach at the University of California.

Cal made the announcement Wednesday, the day after Utah Valley fell to the University of Alabama-Birmingham in Las Vegas.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Madsen who grew up in northern California, but played collegiately at Stanford, the main rivals of Cal.

Madsen arrived at Utah Valley after several seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his four seasons in Orem, Madsen led the Wolverines to a 70-51 record and trips to two postseason tournaments.

A member of the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame, Madsen was twice named an All-American during his college career before winning two NBA titles with the Lakers.