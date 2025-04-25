Utahn Jaxson Dart picked by New York Giants in first round of NFL Draft

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Utah received some love in the first round of the NFL Draft when the New York Giants selected quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

Dart celebrated his selection in Kaysville after waiting nearly three hours after the draft began. New York traded up to the 25th spot to select Dart, picking him over Shadeur Sanders, the heralded Colorado quarterback and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Dart is a former star quarterback at Roy High School and Corner Canyon High School before heading to college where he made headlines at Ole Miss after transferring from USC.