Utah's Lloyd, Whittingham awarded Pac-12 honors

SALT LAKE CITY — When a coach leads a team to its first-ever Rose Bowl appearance, it should come as no shock for that coach to be named the best of the best in the conference.

That's why Utah's Kyle Whittingham was named the Associated Press Pac-12 Coach of the Year for 2021.

Whittingham and the Utes are headed to Pasadena after finishing the regular season with a 10-3 record, including a rout over Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference championship game.

Not only did Whittingham lead on the field, but he helped steer Utah through the aftermath of the tragic deaths of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

In addition to Whittingham's honors, linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the conference's defensive player of the year.

The following Utah players were named to the AP All-Pac-12 team: