Utes advance to Sweet 16 in women's NCAA Tournament after beating Princeton

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah women's basketball team is going to the "Sweet Sixteen."

The Utes beat Princeton Sunday on their home court at the Huntsman Center.

2 seed @UTAHWBB tops 10 seed Princeton 63-56. Utes dancing on to their 3rd Sweet 16 in school history! pic.twitter.com/CMG85GNf8z — Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) March 20, 2023

Utah captured the lead in the first quarter and held onto it through the rest of the game. The Tigers cut that lead to as low as two points in the fourth quarter, but Utah later pulled away again.

The final score was 63 to 56. Alissa Pili lead the team with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Jenna Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds.

This will be Utah's third time in program history that they've gone to the Sweet Sixteen. The Utes (seed #2) will face Louisiana State (#3) on Friday.