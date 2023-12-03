Utes, Aggies going bowling over holidays

SALT LAKE CITY — College football teams in the Beehive State are continuing their seasons during the holidays with bowl game invitations.

The University of Utah received the first invite Sunday with the Utes heading to the Las Vegas Bowl to take on Northwestern. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 at Allegiant Stadium, the same place Utah won the Pac-12 championship a season ago.

It'll be the fourth meeting between the Utes and Wildcats, with Northwestern holding a 2-1 series lead. Following an 8-4 regular season, Utah will play in its third straight bowl game and 17th under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“We are looking forward to playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. We have a lot of respect for the Big Ten and Northwestern, and we are excited to start preparing for a great atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium," said Whittingham.

On the same day, Utah State will go bowling at a familiar location. For the fifth time in school history, the Aggies will travel to Boise to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and face Georgia State.

Utah State is 1-3 in the bowl game where they last won in 2012 with a 41-15 victory over Toledo.

Both the Aggies and Panthers finished the regular season at 6-6 and have never met on the football field.

