Utes, Cougars earn spots in women's NCAA basketball tournament

Associated Press
Left: BYU's Paisley Harding (13) shoots over Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (11) during the second half of an NCAA women's championship college basketball game at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)<br/><br/>Right: Utah guard Ines Vieira brings the ball up court against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 7:42 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 21:45:19-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Two women's college basketball teams from Utah will compete in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The BYU Cougars were awarded the 6th seed in the "Wichita" region on "Selection Sunday." They will play Villanova, the 11th-ranked team in their region, on Saturday.

The Utah Utes were given #7 in the "Spokane" region and will take on #10 Arkansas on Friday.

Both teams made it to their respective conference finals, but both fell short.

The Utes lost 48-73 in the Pac-12 tournament championship game to Stanford, the defending national champion. They finished the season with a 20-11 record.

The Cougars lost 57-71 to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference championship. They had a 26-3 season.

None of the men's teams from the state will be part of March Madness this year.

