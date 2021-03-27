Utes hiring Utah State's Craig Smith as head coach, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is reportedly set to hire Utah State's Craig Smith as the school's next men's basketball coach.

Smith will replace Larry Krystkowiak who was fired after 10 seasons with the Utes.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Smith's teams went 74-23 and played in the NCAA Tournament three times.

The move comes days after two former Utah players, Alex Jensen and Johnnie Bryant, both current NBA assistants, pulled out of the running for the position.

