Utes QB Bryson Barnes enters transfer portal

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the feel-good stories of the Utes football season announced he will continue his career somewhere else.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes posted to social media Monday that he is entering the transfer portal and will move on to another school after four seasons at Utah. In his announcement, Barnes said he will stick with the team through the upcoming bowl game.

Barnes arrived on campus in 2020 as a walk-on from tiny Milford and ended up the Utes starter this season when quarterback Cam Rising was unable to play due to injury. Rising announced a few weeks ago that he would be returning for another collegiate season, most likely prompting Barnes' move.

In his nine career starts, Barnes finished with a 6-3 record and helped Utah to a Las Vegas Bowl bid this season. Following Utah's season-opening win over Florida, Barnes turned into a folk hero of sorts, with national media outlets sharing his story of growing up on a pig farm.

"I'm thankful for the memories and lessons I have learned here," Barnes wrote. "I have made my decision and will have one last ride with my brothers in the bowl game.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout my journey and thank you Utah! I'm excited to see what the future holds!"

As of Monday morning, Barnes is the eighth Utes player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal after the regular season.

With Rising still unable to play and fellow backup Nate Johnson also transferring, the Utes are lucky to have Barnes available to play when they take on Northwestern in Las Vegas on Dec. 23.