Utes quarterback Cam Rising to return for senior season

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah quarterback Cam Rising is going to give it another go with the Utes.

The school announced Monday that Rising will return for his senior season, his third with the Utes.

Rising had been considering declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft, but suffered a leg injury during the third quarter of Utah's Rose Bowl loss to Penn State last week.

Details of Rising's injury have not been released, but Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said it "doesn't look good" after the game.

Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien award last season, given to the nation's top collegiate quarterback. He started all 13 games for the Utes, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The school made the announcement of Rising's return in video shared on social media saying "Bad Moon is back."