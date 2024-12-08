Watch Now
Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson to enter transfer portal

Isaac Wilson
Rick Egan/AP
Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)
Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson intends to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Utes.

Wilson, who could still decide to return to Utah, made his announcement on social media in which he thanked his coaches, teammates and fans.

"I want go express my heartfelt gratitude to the University of Utah for the incredible opportunities, support and experiences I've had during my time here," Wilson wrote.

Soon after walking on campus, Wilson was thrust into the starting role as a true freshman after Cam Rising was injured. Utah went 2-5 with Wilson as the starting quarterback as he threw 10 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Wilson will have three years of eligibility remaining if he transfers out of the. University of Utah.

Wilson's announcement comes hours after fellow Utes quarterback Brandon Rose also declared his intentions to transfer.

