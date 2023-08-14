Watch Now
Utes ranked 14th in preseason AP college football rankings

Steve Marcus/AP
Utah wide receiver Money Parks (10) outruns Southern California defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) to score a touchdown during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Utah running back Micah Bernard is at left. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:44:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Another season of high expectations is set to kickoff for the University of Utah, and now they have the ranking to prove it.

The Utes are ranked 14th in the preseason AP Top 25 released Monday, the fifth straight year Utah has been ranked before the season begins.

Utah is one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the conference's final season as currently configured. Next season, the Utes will begin play in the Big 12 alongside current conference members Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

Surprisingly, Utah is far below 6th-ranked USC, who the Utes walloped in the Pac-12 Championship Game last sason.

Starting Aug. 31 at home against Florida, the Utes are hoping to build off a 10-4 season that ended with an appearance in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Cam Rising is expected to be a near full health by the Gators game, or close to it.

Last season, Utah opened the year ranked 7th in the country, the school's highest ever position in the preseason poll.

  1. Georgia (60)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Alabama
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Washington
  11. Texas
  12. Tennessee
  13. Notre Dame
  14. UTAH
  15. Oregon
  16. Kansas State
  17. TCU
  18. Oregon State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Oklahoma
  21. North Carolina
  22. Mississippi
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Iowa
