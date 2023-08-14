Utes ranked 14th in preseason AP college football rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — Another season of high expectations is set to kickoff for the University of Utah, and now they have the ranking to prove it.

The Utes are ranked 14th in the preseason AP Top 25 released Monday, the fifth straight year Utah has been ranked before the season begins.

Utah is one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the conference's final season as currently configured. Next season, the Utes will begin play in the Big 12 alongside current conference members Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

Surprisingly, Utah is far below 6th-ranked USC, who the Utes walloped in the Pac-12 Championship Game last sason.

Starting Aug. 31 at home against Florida, the Utes are hoping to build off a 10-4 season that ended with an appearance in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Cam Rising is expected to be a near full health by the Gators game, or close to it.

Last season, Utah opened the year ranked 7th in the country, the school's highest ever position in the preseason poll.