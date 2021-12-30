Utes roll out special Rose Bowl uniforms

PASADENA, Calif. — The Rose Bowl is just three days away now as the University of Utah Utes get ready to take on the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

On Wednesday, the Utes unveiled the uniforms they'll be wearing in the "Granddaddy of them all."

University of Utah The Utah Utes will wear all white uniforms with red numbers and trim at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year's Day. The helmets feature a red rose.

The Utes will be wearing all white uniforms with red numbers and trim. Their helmets will feature a red rose.

Some of the Utes told FOX 13's Jeff Rhineer that seeing the special uniforms makes it sink in that they are going to play in their first Rose Bowl.

Still, they're keeping their eyes on the prize, and that is getting the victory in Pasadena on New Year's Day.