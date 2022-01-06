Watch
Sports

Actions

Utes star Tavion Thomas to return for 2022 season

items.[0].image.alt
John McCoy/AP
Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) jumps over Ohio State safety Kourt Williams II (2) during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Rose Bowl Football
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 18:54:14-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a season in which he scored a school-record 21 touchdowns, Utes running back Tavion Thomas announced Thursday that he will return next season.

Thomas will forgo the chance to enter the NFL Draft despite racking up 1,108 yards rushing during Utah's Pac-12 championship season.

"I love this city, I love these fans, and I'm looking forward to putting on the red and white for one more year," Thomas tweeted.

Thomas had earlier mentioned that he was still undecided about whether to leave the university for professional football; but in the end, he decided to return to Utah.

"I have unfinished business here in Utah," wrote Thomas. "It's important to me that I get my degree, and show kids where I'm from that it doesn't matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere