Utes star Tavion Thomas to return for 2022 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a season in which he scored a school-record 21 touchdowns, Utes running back Tavion Thomas announced Thursday that he will return next season.

Thomas will forgo the chance to enter the NFL Draft despite racking up 1,108 yards rushing during Utah's Pac-12 championship season.

"I love this city, I love these fans, and I'm looking forward to putting on the red and white for one more year," Thomas tweeted.

Thomas had earlier mentioned that he was still undecided about whether to leave the university for professional football; but in the end, he decided to return to Utah.

"I have unfinished business here in Utah," wrote Thomas. "It's important to me that I get my degree, and show kids where I'm from that it doesn't matter what your circumstances are. You can do anything you put your mind to."