Utes tight end Brant Kuithe out for season with leg injury

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah tight end Brant Kuithe catches a pass before the start of their NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team suffered a devastating blow after learning tight end Brant Kuithe will miss the remainder of the season due to a injury.

Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham made the announcement Monday, days after Kuithe injured his right knee during this weekend's win over Arizona State.

Kuithe was injured after catching a pass in the first quarter of the game in Tempe.

Before the injury, the three-time All-Pac 12 tight end was Utah's leading receiver this season with 19 receptions for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns.

