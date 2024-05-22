Watch Now
Utes to appear on FOX 13 as part of Friday night college football schedule

Utah Arizona Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
Utah running back Jaylon Glover (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 17:23:02-04

SALT LAKE CITY — While they may certainly appear more than once, Utah will definitely be playing on FOX 13 this coming season after the Friday night college football schedule was released Wednesday.

The Utes will travel to Orlando on Friday, Nov. 29 to take on UCF in the regular season finale, with the game airing at 6 p.m. (MST) on FOX 13. The game will be the first time the two teams have faced each other on the gridiron.

FOX 13 will feature college football on Friday nights throughout the season, except for Nov. 1 due to the possibility of a World Series game. The Friday schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with Arizona facing Kansas State.

Friday night college football schedule on FOX 13:

Sept. 13Arizona vs. Kansas State
Sept. 20Illinois vs. Nebraska
Sept. 27Washington vs. Rutgers
Oct. 4Michigan State vs. Oregon
Oct. 11Northwestern vs. Maryland
Oct. 18Oregon vs. Purdue
Oct. 25Rutgers vs. USC
Nov. 8Iowa vs. UCLA
Nov. 15UCLA vs. Washington
Nov. 22Purdue vs. Michigan State
NOV. 29UTAH VS. UCF
Dec. 6Mountain West Championship
