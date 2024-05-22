Utes to appear on FOX 13 as part of Friday night college football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — While they may certainly appear more than once, Utah will definitely be playing on FOX 13 this coming season after the Friday night college football schedule was released Wednesday.

The Utes will travel to Orlando on Friday, Nov. 29 to take on UCF in the regular season finale, with the game airing at 6 p.m. (MST) on FOX 13. The game will be the first time the two teams have faced each other on the gridiron.

FOX 13 will feature college football on Friday nights throughout the season, except for Nov. 1 due to the possibility of a World Series game. The Friday schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with Arizona facing Kansas State.

Friday night college football schedule on FOX 13 :