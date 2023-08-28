Utes to go all red for season opener vs. Gators

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team is going all red for their season opening game Thursday vs. the Florida Gators.

A post to social media Monday showed the Utes set to play in red pants, jerseys and helmets with the traditional drum and feather logo.

The school has asked all Utah fans to wear red to Thursday's nationally televised game which is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah will be looking to avenge last year's season opening loss to the Gators, one of the few blemishes on the road to the Pac-12 title.