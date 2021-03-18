Utes to open athletic events to limited number of fans

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans will once again be welcomed to certain University of Utah athletic events this spring.

The school announced Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be made available for events taking place in outdoor venues on campus. Tickets are now on sale for baseball, soccer and softball games.

Despite not needing tickets to attend tennis, track & field and beach volleyball events, only a limited capacity will be able to attend at those venues.

The school had previously allowed only family and friends of students and staff to attend events during the last two months of the pandemic.

Utes officials say they are still evaluating whether to allow fans to attend the April 17 Red-White Spring Football game.