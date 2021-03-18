Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Utes to open athletic events to limited number of fans

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Utah Softball Stadium.jpg
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:39:36-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans will once again be welcomed to certain University of Utah athletic events this spring.

The school announced Thursday that a limited number of tickets will be made available for events taking place in outdoor venues on campus. Tickets are now on sale for baseball, soccer and softball games.

Despite not needing tickets to attend tennis, track & field and beach volleyball events, only a limited capacity will be able to attend at those venues.

The school had previously allowed only family and friends of students and staff to attend events during the last two months of the pandemic.

Utes officials say they are still evaluating whether to allow fans to attend the April 17 Red-White Spring Football game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere