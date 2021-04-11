Weber State beats Idaho State 20-15 to win Big Sky championship

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Daniel Wright stiff-armed his way around the left end and grazed the ball past the pylon to score the winning touchdown on a 6-yard carry, lifting Weber State to a 20-15 victory over Idaho State to nail down the Big Sky Conference championship with its automatic berth into the post-season.

The upset-minded Bengals took a 15-14 lead after a Kevin Ryan 23-yard field goal.

But the Wildcats' Wright capped the game-winning 76-yard touchdown drive on the next possession.

Bronson Barron was 15-for-24 passing for 258 yards for Weber State.

Ty Vander Waal was 19-of-41 passing for 268 yards with Tanner Conner catching six passes for 98 yards for the Bengals.