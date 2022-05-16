Weber State head coach Randy Rahe resigns after 16 seasons

OGDEN, Utah — Longtime Weber State men's basketball head coach Randy Rahe is retiring after 16 seasons in Ogden, the school announced Monday.

During his time on the bench, Rahe led the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances and won five Big Sky Conference titles. Last season, Weber State finished 21-12 and tied for third in the conference.

The 61-year-old went 316-191 as head coach, joining the Wildcats after two seasons as an assistant at the University of Utah. Rahe leaves as the Big Sky's all-time winningest coach.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman adds that assistant Eric Duft will be promoted to head coach.