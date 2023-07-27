Weber State hockey player loses tuition savings, personal items in house fire

SYRACUSE, Utah — A member of the Weber State University hockey team lost nearly all his personal possessions in a house fire last week, including the cash savings he was set to use for tuition and other school expenses.

The Syracuse fire occurred Friday at the family home where Yegor "Iggy" Khomyakov was staying while away from his home in Strezhevoy, Russia.

Fire crews arrived after being notified by a passerby who saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the house is considered to be a complete loss.

A GoFundMe page created to help Khomyakov said the 22-year-old was not in the home at the time of the fire, but suffered a "complete loss of all his possessions and personal items."

Along with his tuition, other items lost in the fire include the computer Khomyakov used for school, his Weber State hockey jerseys and other gear, along with his passport and clothing.

"The financial burden that this fire has caused is too substantial for Iggy to overcome in time for the upcoming academic year and hockey season," the fundraiser said.

Before committing to play for Weber State, Khomyakov played for the Ogden Mustangs junior team. In May 2022, the school welcomed the forward to Weber State in an Instagram post.

Through the GoFundMe, Weber State fans are hoping to raise money so that Khomyakov can continue to attend the school and get his degree while also playing for the Wildcats.

"All help will be greatly appreciated. Thank you!"