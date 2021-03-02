Menu

Williamson pushes Pelicans past NBA-leading Jazz, 129-124

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 01:34:11-05

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 129-124 Monday night.

Brandon Ingram scored 26, Lonzo Ball added 23 and JJ Redick scored 17, highlighted by two four-point plays.

Bojan Bogdanovic hit seven 3s and finished with a game-high 31 points for Utah, which lost for just the eighth time this season, but the second time in three games.

New Orleans led by 14 with 3:54 left, but had to survive the Jazz cutting their deficit to a point in the final minute.

