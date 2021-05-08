San Jose Earthquakes top Real Salt Lake 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice in a four-minute span as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

San Jose won for the first time at Rio Tinto Stadium since 2013, going 1-3-3.

Salt Lake was looking for its first three-game winning streak to begin a season since 2011.

READ: Real Salt Lake giving us the start we all needed

RSL's Rubio Rubín opened the scoring in the 43rd.

Wondolowski tied it in the 83rd minute by tapping in a rebound after David Ochoa got a hand on Carlos Fierro’s shot. Fierro’s cross in the 87th found the head of Wondolowski to win it.

Wondolowski has 12 career goals against RSL — his most against any MLS opponent.