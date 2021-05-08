Watch
Sports

Actions

San Jose Earthquakes top Real Salt Lake 2-1

items.[0].videoTitle
Real Salt Lake was looking for its first three-game winning streak to begin a season since 2011, but came up short Friday night against San Jose.
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 01:13:11-04

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice in a four-minute span as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

San Jose won for the first time at Rio Tinto Stadium since 2013, going 1-3-3.

Salt Lake was looking for its first three-game winning streak to begin a season since 2011.

READ: Real Salt Lake giving us the start we all needed

RSL's Rubio Rubín opened the scoring in the 43rd.

Wondolowski tied it in the 83rd minute by tapping in a rebound after David Ochoa got a hand on Carlos Fierro’s shot. Fierro’s cross in the 87th found the head of Wondolowski to win it.

Wondolowski has 12 career goals against RSL — his most against any MLS opponent.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere