Health Benefits of a Good Night’s Sleep

Healthier Together is sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Did you know that 1 in 3 Utahns don’t get enough sleep? This lack of sleep can lead to chronic disease and other conditions.

“Sleep is really important. Sleep is when your body has a chance to recharge and repair,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

“When you get regular quality sleep it actually improves your mood and your ability to interact with other people and your ability to concentrate and make good decisions, to learn, to problem solve. It also helps to have a healthy immune system and fight off disease.”

Using a Star Wars analogy to further illustrate the point, Dr. Woodruff compares sleep to when Luke Skywalker returns to base.

“He hops out and then a whole team of people jump on that spaceship, right? They start to refuel it, run tests and fix the things that got broken. That is exactly what your brain and your body are doing when you go to sleep” said Woodruff.

What’s Keeping Us Up at Night?

Recent statistics show that one-third of Utahns aren’t getting enough sleep. Dr. Woodruff suggests there are a number of reasons for this:



Medications

Stress

Anxiety

Pain

Medical conditions like heartburn or asthma

The most common issue, according to Dr. Woodruff, is sleep apnea.

“If you think you have poor sleep quality, you ought to ask your doctor to get checked out for sleep apnea,” he said.

Sleep Tips & Techniques

Luckily, there are simple techniques that can help improve sleep quality without costing a dime. Dr. Woodruff recommends:



Keep regular bedtimes and wake-up times, even on weekends.

Make your bedroom quiet, organized, dark and a little cooler.

Exercise earlier in the day to help wind down at night.

Avoid screens in the hour before bed.

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol late in the day.

Dr. Woodruff also warns against taking melatonin long-term, as it can have significant side effects on how your body produces sleep hormones.