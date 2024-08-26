Staying hydrated to stay safe during fall activities

Healthier Together is sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Kids are back in school, the fall sports season has kicked off, and Labor Day adventures are right around the corner. It’s easy to forget that while many of us are yearning for sweater weather, we likely still have many hot days ahead.

“We can see heat related illness at temperatures as low as 85 degrees,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield.

Woodruff says dehydration can be a big factor.

“Our body regulates our temperature through circulation and sweating and if you’re dehydrated, your sweating response can be significantly decreased and that can put you at risk for heat illness,” he said.

Age, medical conditions, and medications can also put you at more risk.

“Certainly, diuretics and high blood pressure medications are particularly dangerous, but people might not know that certain anti-depressants or stimulants for ADHD, for example, can lead to increased core body temperature,which can make it harder to regulate your temperature,” said Woodruff.

Heat related illness is the third leading cause of death of student athletes.

Many playing football deal with heavy pads and equipment, and sometimes artificial turf, which can make it feel even hotter. Woodruff says hydration is key, especially when playing in those conditions.

“If you just go by your thirst, you will not keep up with your body’s needs for hydration. You can lose about 2-3 quarts per hour,” he said.

Hikers also need to drink water regularly.

“It’s important when you go outside, especially in the backcountry, that you’re bringing enough water until you can get it filled,” said Woodruff.

He says that can be as much as 3-4 liters and suggests bringing a filtration system when you go on longer hikes.

“We’ve got to intentionally hydrate before the activity, after the activity and during the activity.”

So don’t let the season fool you. Hot temperatures in Utah can extend into October. Whatever your chosen activity may be, stay hydrated and stay safe.