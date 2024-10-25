Tips to keep your little ghouls and goblins safe this Halloween

Healthier Together is sponored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

It’s time for costumes and candy, and almost that special night when little ghosts and ghouls roam the neighborhood trick-or-treating.

That’s the fun part of Halloween, but it can actually be a very dangerous holiday.

“There are some things you do have to worry about,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Woodruff said food allergies are a top concern when it comes to that trick-or-treating candy haul.

“A number of kids have food allergies and these can be life threatening especially for those who have nut allergies. The studies show that the worst time of year for food allergies are Halloween and Easter,” said Woodruff.

In fact, a CDC study showed kids’ reactions to nuts goes up a staggering 85-percent on Halloween.

Woodruff suggests parents with kids who have allergies keep an eye out for a teal pumpkin on the porch.

“A group of parents starting putting out teal pumpkins to say hey we’re gonna give treats – glowsticks or rings or other non-food things – that are safe for kids that have food allergies,” said Woodruff.

Another scare – the threat of kids getting hit by a car more than doubles on Halloween more than any night of the year.

“The reason is two-fold, said Woodruff. One, it’s dark when they’re out there. And second of all, they’re often wearing masks with limited vision and limited awareness,” said Woodruff.

Utah actually ranks as the safety state in the nation when it comes to pedestrian safety on Halloween, but Woodruff said it’s still worth having a conversation with your kids with these reminders:

“Look, cross at the corners. Wait and watch. And then think about – do you want this full face mask with tiny eye holes? Or do you want to do face paint or makeup that turns out to be a little bit safer?”

With this reminder for all of us these next few days.

“Be super vigilant and on the lookout for those little ghosts and gremlins and superheroes that are maybe darting across the street…Another thing you can do is add glow sticks, reflective tape – that’s kind of fun – and it’s got the dual purpose that alerts drivers,” said Woodruff.

Another big risk that send some to the emergency room this time of year – hand injuries while carving jack-o-lanterns.

“A way to avoid that is to use good technique and always kind of support at the top and push down and then cut down. Don’t cut up and don’t cut in. And just make sure your non dominant hand is out of the path of anything sharp,” said Woodruff.

And you can get a tool that’s meant for pumpkin carving that are purposely dull and a little safer.

And try to not let your little ones consume all of their candy in one night – the average haul is estimated at anywhere from 3 to 7-thousand calories.

At least a lot of us will be walking a lot more on Halloween – an estimated one or two miles more for the average trick-or-treater.

We hope these tips help you have a spooky and safe Halloween!