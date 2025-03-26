When to get screened for colorectal cancer

Healthier Together is sponsored by Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and the good news is that the number of lives lost to disease has significantly decreased here in Utah.

Data shows that more people are getting screened – something that allows the disease to be detected in the early stages and saves lives.

“The reason it’s important to get screened for colorectal cancer is it’s the kind of cancer where there aren’t any symptoms until the cancer is very advanced,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

Woodruff said once symptoms appear, the cancer is much more difficult to treat. That’s why early detection through screenings saves lives.

Numbers have declined in recent years in Utah, and nationwide for those between ages 55 and 84, but for younger adults, the numbers have gone up and colorectal cancer is still the number two cause of cancer related deaths.

Woodruff said, “A lot of people think this could never happen to me, I don’t have a family history and I’m young.”

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, Woodruff said one in 24 people are at risk.

“And the rate is going up for people in their 30s and 40s. So, we recommend getting screened at age 45.”

And if you are at a higher risk, that first screening should be even younger.

The good news is that most people are going to be at average or low risk, and that means that most people can do a stool-based test, which means you don’t have to have a colonoscopy. Talk to your doctor to find out the best option for you.

“The state of Utah has recognized that it’s so important, it’s life saving to catch this cancer in its early stages,” said Woodruff.

That’s why the One Utah Health Collaborative was launched – and specifically the initiative called ‘vh.’

Woodruff said, “The key here is to talk to your doctor and follow their recommendations about when to get screened.”

He also recommends you maintain a healthy weight, quit or reduce smoking, eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and whole grains and try to avoid processed foods. Exercising regularly can also be a great way to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer.