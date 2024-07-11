Why we should 'eat the rainbow'

You’ve likely heard the phrase ‘you are what you eat.’ Growing research is showing the food you consume can really help you in achieving healthier and longer lives. There’s a growing body of work around ‘food as medicine,’ which means what we put in our bodies can dramatically influence how well it functions and for how long.

“The things we put into our bodies really matter for our long-term health and avoiding chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield.

Woodruff said there’s growing research that shows consuming fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains can make a huge difference in your overall health.

He said,” For heart disease and stroke, there’s evidence that we could prevent up to 80 percent of those diseases just through our diet.”

Add to that some exercise and you have a recipe for success. But when it comes to your diet, you can really get back to the basics.

“You’ve got to eat more natural foods. When we eat highly processed foods, those contain empty calories and they often lack the basic nutrients we need for our body to function,” said Woodruff.

With this helpful hint.

“When you go to the grocery stores, stay on the outside of the grocery store. Because that’s where the more natural foods tend to be, the fruits and vegetables and things that are going to be more healthy for you.”

You can try to ‘eat the rainbow,' but not the Skittles kind.

Woodruff said we need to focus on, “Foods that have natural colors. And you’re just trying to get natural foods that are green, red, orange, these are often foods that correlate with those that have more nutrients in them. I mean we are addicted, especially here in Utah, to sugar and sodas. And if you could do one thing for your health, it’s cut down on those sugary sodas.”

Woodruff also said to watch for added salts, especially if you have a pre-existing heart condition.

And take note – supplements won’t solve a gap in your diet, and when taken too much, some can even be harmful.

“If you’re going to take a supplement, you’d better check with your doctor, particularly if you’re on other medications. Because they can interact. And not all supplements are safe to take in high doses.

Bottom line?

“You’re in control,” said Woodruff. “And if you do nothing else, avoid the sugary sodas and just eat more natural foods.”



