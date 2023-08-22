Student killed, others injured in Ohio school bus crash

A student is dead and multiple people are injured following a school bus crash in southwest Ohio.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in German Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a preliminary investigation revealed that a school bus from the Northwestern Local School District was driving westbound on State Route 41 when it was struck by a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan that reportedly drifted across the centerline.

The bus went off the right side of the road and overturned.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 20 other students were taken to a local hospital. One of the children reportedly suffered serious injuries. The others had minor injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the bus was not seriously injured. However, authorities said the driver of the minivan and a passenger were transported to the hospital. Their injuries are classified as non-life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the minivan to cross the centerline.

According to the school district's website, Tuesday was the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for students.

This story was originally published by Courtney Shaw at Scripps News Cleveland.

