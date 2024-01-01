Taylor Stevens joined FOX 13 News in January 2024 through E.W. Scripps' Journalism Journey Initiative, a national program that trains print journalists to redeploy their skills in broadcast newsrooms.

A Utah native, Taylor started her career as a government and politics reporter at The Salt Lake Tribune, where she spent nearly five years covering all levels of government and the way the policies elected officials approved – or rejected – impacted everyday Utahns. Her reporting took her to all corners of the state, from the halls of the state Capitol to the shores of the Great Salt Lake and from homeless camps in the Salt Lake Valley to the canyons of the state's national parks. She interviewed everyone from presidential candidates to people experiencing homelessness and covered everything from natural disasters to violent protests. Her reporting there received numerous awards, including a first place investigative prize from the Utah Society of Professional Journalists for her team reporting on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. She was also honored as the organization's Best Newspaper Reporter in 2019.

Taylor left The Tribune in 2021 to pursue a master's degree in investigative journalism at Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism. While there, she had the opportunity to travel to Tapachula, Mexico to report on the immigration crisis with Cronkite's Southwest Borderlands Initiative. She also led an investigative reporting effort focused on how Arizona's strict criminal background rules affect people with criminal histories.

After graduating, Taylor spent a year and a half working as a freelance reporter with The Associated Press' Global Investigations Team on a national project focused on policing practices.

Taylor is a graduate of Westminster College in Salt Lake City and is excited to now be back in Utah to report for her family, friends and community with FOX 13 News. When she's not reporting, you can most likely find her traveling to new places, curling up with a good book or brushing up on her Spanish / defending her 1,000-day-plus Duolingo streak.

To share tips for Taylor to investigate, email her at taylor.stevens@fox13now.com.

