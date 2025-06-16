'Peacekeepers' under investigation for role in Salt Lake City protest shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two days after a bystander was shot and killed by a stray bullet at Saturday's "No Kings" protest, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed it is investigating the role of the two “peacekeepers” who fired their weapons at a suspect who faces murder charges.

On Monday, police also shared that the "peacekeepers" who fired their weapons, killing 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, are not law enforcement officers or associated with the department. The department said it is not aware of whether the "peacekeepers" were hired by protest organizers or were volunteers, or acted on their own initiative.

According to a statement from Salt Lake City Police, "there is no record in the event’s permit indicating the presence of organized or armed security."

Shots are heard fired in the video below during the downtown SLC shooting (Courtesy: Carl Moore):

Shots heard fired in video showing downtown SLC shooting

Questions remain about the "peacekeepers," who are usually volunteers tasked by a group organizing a protest with keeping everyone safe and de-escalating conflicts, so the focus remains on the political purpose of a protest.

The "peacekeeper" term itself is not recognized as a formal designation of any role by the Salt Lake City Police, and those who served in support roles at the protest are not "overseen, sanctioned, or trained by the Salt Lake City Police Department."

The 50501 group that organized the nationwide “No Kings” protests, including those in Utah, provides resources for peacekeepers on its website, advising them to focus on preventing conflicts, whether with counterprotesters, police or military.

The guidebook on 50501's website says its volunteers should wear visible identifiers, like the bright, high-visibility vests seen at Saturday’s protest. They should also carry first aid supplies, water and protective gear.

'Peacekeeper' volunteer speaks below with police officers after the shooting:

'Peacekeeper' talks to police

As for their qualifications and skills, the guidebook states "peacekeepers" should have strong situational awareness, the ability to remain calm under pressure, knowledge of de-escalation strategies and protest safety, as well as good communication and teamwork skills.

One chapter of the guidebook discusses de-escalation when guns are present, and reminds organizers that a gun “may not mean violence is about to ensue.” It advises local groups to decide ahead of time their policies about guns and how to respond.

The guidebook adds that "peacekeepers" are “not expected to confront or disarm someone with a weapon — though peacekeepers have in dire situations.”

It's not known if local 50501 organizers had a different policy concerning firearms at the Salt Lake City protest or whether "peacekeepers" involved with the incident violated a rule against guns.

In its statement, police said that from its standpoint, "these persons are considered members of the public, subject to the same rights and responsibilities as any other person in Utah."

A probable cause statement connected to the arrest of the suspect, Arturo Gamboa, says the "peacekeepers" involved in Saturday’s shooting are cooperating with police. Salt Lake City Police continue to investigate the roles of all involved in the protest, including the volunteers.

FOX 13 News reached out to both local and national 50501 organizers to better understand the policies around "peacekeepers" and firearms at the protest, but the group has yet to respond. However, in a social media post Monday, 50501 reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence “and to our non-negotiable prohibition of firearms policy for anyone representing 50501 at any of our actions or events.”

50501 added that it doesn't have a complete grasp of what occurred Saturday.

“It is clear we do not have a complete understanding of what happened yet. What is certain is that, if no guns were present at the protest, this tragedy would have been prevented altogether."