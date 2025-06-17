'Peacekeeper' connected to protest shooting was volunteer, military veteran, organizers confirm

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Salt Lake City Police Department continues to investigate the death of a bystander hit by a stray bullet at Saturday’s “No Kings” protest, new details emerged Tuesday about the “peacekeeper” who fired the gun.

50501, the group that organized the nationwide “No Kings” protests, said in an emailed statement to FOX 13 News on Tuesday that the “peacekeeper” was a volunteer and military veteran.

“Our team of safety volunteers, who have been selected because of their military, first responder, and other relevant de-escalation experience, believed that there was an imminent threat to protestors and took action,” the statement said.

The peacekeeper at Saturday’s protest was firing at a suspect who faces murder charges, after a probable cause statement said 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa “began to run toward the large crowd gathered on State Street” while “holding the rifle in a firing position.” One of the three rounds fired struck and killed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, a well-known fashion designer.

In its statement, 50501 said it is "mourning Afa Ah Loo with everything we have, and we are holding his family and friends in our hearts."

Questions have swirled about the role of the “peacekeepers,” who are typically tasked by a group organizing a protest with keeping everyone safe and de-escalating conflicts, so the focus remains on the political purpose of a protest.

The Salt Lake City Police Department noted in a statement on Tuesday that the “peacekeeper" term itself is not recognized as a formal designation of any role by the Salt Lake City Police, and those who served in support roles at the protest are not "overseen, sanctioned, or trained by the Salt Lake City Police Department."

“From the department’s standpoint, these persons are considered members of the public, subject to the same rights and responsibilities as any other person in Utah,” the department added.