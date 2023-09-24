Taylor Swift takes up Travis Kelce’s offer to attend Chiefs game

Kansas City Chiefs fans know Travis Kelce is “The Man,” but is he Taylor Swift’s man?

Swift, the 12-time Grammy Award winner who took over the world with her “Eras Tour” over the summer, had a more relaxing time and endured fewer costume changes Sunday in her return to Kansas City only 78 days after rocking GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with the second of back-to-back sold-out shows (July 7-8), a “Cruel Summer” for those who couldn’t get tickets.

Swift watched Kansas City tussle with Chicago from All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce’s suite.

Rather than leave a “Blank Space” next to Kelce’s celebrity mom, Donna, there was Swift—watching the “Bad Blood” between the Chiefs and Bears decked out, fittingly, in “Red” at the invitation of Kelce.

The broadcast showed Donna Kelce and Swift hanging out, which confirmed rumors that Swift would attend the game that had “Enchanted” social media.

The Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift saga began with her Eras Tour performances at Arrowhead.

Kelce said on the top-rated podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, “New Heights,” that he tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it, but never imagined in his “Wildest Dreams" that he didn’t have the clout to make it happen.

Kelce managed to “Shake It Off” and continued his pursuit of Swift.

The budding “Love Story” percolated with rumors until Thursday, when Kelce addressed them on the “Pat McAfee Show,” saying he’d invited Swift to “come see me rock the stage” at Arrowhead.

The surest sign that Swift has told Kelce, “You Belong with Me,” came Sunday when she joined Chiefs Kingdom for a day.

Swift was spotted enthusiastically cheering Jerick McKinnon's first-quarter touchdown, appearing to scream loudly with no need to save her voice on this visit.

On this day, Sept. 24, 2011, Swift played at Arrowhead as part of her "Speak Now World Tour."

