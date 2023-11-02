Watch Now
Texas Rangers win the franchise's first ever World Series title

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in game 5, winning the World Series 4 games to 1 overall.
Brynn Anderson / AP
Posted at 2023-11-01T21:10:20-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 23:10:22-04

Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers finished with a postseason-record and nearly unfathomable 11-0 record on the road, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers' duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

