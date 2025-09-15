The #1 goal of Visiting Angels is to help seniors stay in their homes

The number one thing Visiting Angels strives to do is to help seniors remain in their own home or with their families.

"77 percent of seniors prefer to stay in their own home as they age, and that's exactly what we make possible. They want to maintain their independence and they live longer and happier lives in a familiar environment," says Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels Provo location.

But she explained at as we age, we may need help with things including showering or personal cares.

Visiting Angels offers whatever care is needed, and everyone has their own, unique Care Plan.

Trinka says in addition, every scheduled is unique.

She says, "We can help for as little as one hour a day, help them get up and get going, help with a shower some days, medication reminders, or make sure they get a good breakfast. Or we can come in the middle of the day if they need to run errands or want companionship. Often times we help when their family caregivers need to go to work or go on a vacation. We often help overnight so family members can get a good night's sleep, so the family caregivers are rested and more able to help during the days."

If a person's medical needs qualify, they may be helped with Home Health Care. Visiting Angels is non-medical, but they do work with many Home Health Agencies. So in some cases both can be used.

Families may be able to use Long Term Care insurance for their services, but most often it is Private Pay.

Private Pay allows Visiting Angels to do exactly what the family and senior want help with.

"We can be there for companionship, to help with memory care or dementia, we can help with light housekeeping, even with pet care and running errands. While we may not be covered by medical insurance, it allows the family to determine exactly what care they want and when they need the help," Trinka says.

And don't forget, Visiting Angels is teaming up with FOX 13's The PLACE for our Super Senior program. Each month we will recognize seniors who are helping win their community.

One senior a month will get a gift basket and a $250 gift card to honor their service.

You can nominate a senior here, and click here for more information on Visiting Angels.

