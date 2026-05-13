1-Day Playground Transformation

Hundreds of Integrity employees and partners are coming together to completely rebuild Parkway Park's playground in just one day.

Parkway Park is located at 3405 W. Parkway Boulevard in West Valley City. The playground is 40 years old and it will be new-and-improved with 39 unique play elements, including a zipline.

The playground will be fully inclusive featuring sensory-rich elements and a safe, fully turfed surface designed so children of all abilities can play, explore, and thrive together.

There's a ribbon cutting at 2:30pm when the project wraps up on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 and the public is invited!

Integrity is a national leader in life, health and wealth protection and part of their mission is strengthening the communities where their employees live and work.

This project is made possible through collaboration with:

o West Valley City, Mayor Karen Lang and their hard-working Parks & Rec department

o Community and business partners like local installer Big T Recreation

It's a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can create real, visible impact.

You can learn more at Integrity.com.