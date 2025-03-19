Many people are not aware of a fulfilling healthcare career that is in high demand — Occupational Therapy Assistants (OTA).

Jenny Hardman went to learn more about Salt Lake Community College's OTA Program with Assistant Professor and Alumna Kristen Courtney M.Ed.

OTAs work with adults and children of all ages who have been disrupted by physical injury or illness, developmental problems, the aging process or mental health conditions to help them function better in their jobs and all areas of their daily life.

Kristen told Jenny that Occupational Therapy Assistants work in the rehab field, in hospitals, rehab clinics, psychiatric hospitals schools and nursing homes.

Kristen says she became an OTA in her 30s when she was looking for a career change. She had always loved working with people, so that appealed to her.

"I wanted the most bang for my buck—affordable and get into the field quickly. I wanted a hands-on, 2-year program," she says. So SLCC was perfect for her.

Now she's back as a professor and says, "I love teaching, super student-centric environment, I was a student that benefited from that and now I'm a teacher that can contribute to that supportive environment."

Kristen says it's hard and rigorous, but worth it - they have a 100 percent pass rate for exams and most people get a job before they graduate.

In fact, 100 percent of SLCC's graduates in the OTA program receive their licenses!

Visit slcc.edu/ota to learn more.

