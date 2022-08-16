150 backpacks to celebrate 150 years

St. Mark’s Hospital colleagues stuffed 150 backpacks with school supplies for Granite Schools to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Jeremy Bradshaw, CEO, St. Mark’s Hospital explained that St. Mark’s Hospital is “Utah’s FIRST hospital” and not only do they believe in caring for Utahns health but also in caring for Utahns through their many community outreach programs.

Everything from spiral notebooks to colored pencils, glue sticks, erasers, pencils & markers were donated by the doctors, nurses, and staff of St Mark's Hospital.

Their departments were divided into 3 teams to see which could donate the most school supplies in two weeks’ time.

Megan Moffitt, Community Outreach Specialist, St. Mark’s Hospital, explained how much these backpacks will help Millcreek Elementary in the Granite School District.

