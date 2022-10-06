Watch Now
The Place

Actions

16 restaurants are participating in this year's Dine About including Tupelo

Dine About at Tupelo Park City
The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is the best time to try new and old restaurants for a discounted price.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 15:19:49-04

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is the best time to try new and old restaurants for a discounted price.

16 restaurants are participating in this year's event which runs though October 9th offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

Jenny Hardman sat down with Matthew Harris, Executive Chef and owner of Tupelo to showcase the three Tupelo classics you can enjoy for $50

For the list of all participating restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere