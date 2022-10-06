16 restaurants are participating in this year's Dine About including Tupelo

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is the best time to try new and old restaurants for a discounted price.

16 restaurants are participating in this year's event which runs though October 9th offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

Jenny Hardman sat down with Matthew Harris, Executive Chef and owner of Tupelo to showcase the three Tupelo classics you can enjoy for $50

For the list of all participating restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.