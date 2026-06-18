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2026 is a big year for the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization

This year marks the 200th Anniversary of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization
This year marks the 200th Anniversary of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization.
Miss Utah
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This year is the Centennial of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization, meaning there have been 100 years of impact, scholarships, leadership development, service, and opportunities for women across Utah since 1926.

The Miss Utah events are happening through Saturday, June 20, 2026 at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.

52 contestants will be representing various parts of Utah to compete for the Miss Utah title.

Also this year, former Miss Utah titleholders from multiple generations will be returning and there will also be historical displays featuring crowns, gowns, photographs and other memorabilia.

Tickets for the events are available at ARTTIX.

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