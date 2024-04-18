3-2-1-Lift Off at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium's newest show 3-2-1-Lift Off teaches kids about physics in a super fun way.

Education Specialist, Jayceen Craven Walker, taught Jenny Hardman cryogenics using liquid nitrogen to show the effects of low temperature on objects .

The exhibits at Clark Planetarium are always free to the public and they are open seven days a week.

Plus there are always documentary films playing in the IMAX and Dome Theatre.

There are also laser shows in the Dome Theatre on the weekends, whether you love Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, or Led Zeppelin they have a show for you.

Annual memberships start at just $35 and $25 for each additional member - you can have a membership with friends, families members or colleagues.

The annual memberships allow entrance into any of the shows for an entire year plus you can get popcorn and a drink for just $2 every time.

Check clarkplanetarium.org for tickets, show times, and more information.