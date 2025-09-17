3 mobile mammography units will be at this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 11 at America First Field – a NEW LOCATION, providing a supportive community for Salt Lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

You have the chance to get a mammogram right there — three mobile mammography units will be on site that day: The Boob Bus, Intermountain, and Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Breast Cancer is second most common cancer in women (after skin cancer). 1-in-8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and mammography is the best way to catch it early when it's most treatable!

But Utah has some of the lowest rates of mammography screening in the country.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening.

Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

We talked with co-founder & CEO of The Boob Bus, Rena Vanzo who says these buses are committed to making getting a mammogram easy. It only takes 20 minutes!

Sign up for an appointment, call 800-717-1811. Walk ins may be accommodated, but appointments are preferred – so call now to secure your spot!

They don't want insurance or payment to be a barrier. Scheduling is done through the Utah Dept of Health and Human Services, and they will help match your insurance with one of the on-site providers or can help sign you up for a voucher if you do not have insurance.

Registration for the walk is open, and the event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at American First Field with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

Remember, you need to sign up for the walk and your mammogram separately! To Schedule your Screening Mammogram, call 800-717-1811.

